Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 11, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
ThriftBooks and the Top 120 Books of 2022 (so far)

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by ThriftBooks and the Top 120 Books of 2022 (so far).

Today's Featured Deals

Winter Counts
$1.99 Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden
Get This Deal
The Death of Vivek Oji
$4.99 The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi 
Get This Deal
The Library of the Unwritten
$1.99 The Library of the Unwritten by A. J. Hackwith
Get This Deal
Bunny
$1.99 Bunny by Mona Awad
Get This Deal
Sleeping Giants
$2.99 Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel 
Get This Deal
Prudence
$2.99 Prudence by Gail Carriger
Get This Deal
Utopia Avenue
$2.99 Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell
Get This Deal
Motherest
$2.99 Motherest by Kristen Iskandrian
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Hamnet
$2.99 Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell
Get This Deal
The Office of Historical Corrections
$1.99 The Office of Historical Corrections by Danielle Evans
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Temple of My Familiar by Alice Walker for $2.99

Afterlife by Julia Alvarez for $1.99

Vera Kelly Is Not a Mystery by Rosalie Knecht for $1.99

Red Clocks by Leni Zumas for $2.99

A Secret History of Witches by Louisa Morgan for $2.99

The Mountains Sing by Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai for $2.99

My Grandmother's Hands by Resmaa Menakem for $4.99

My Contrary Mary by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows for $1.99

American Duchess by Karen Harper for $1.99

Horrorstör by Grady Hendrix for $2.99

Dread Nation by Justina Ireland for $1.99

The Startup Wife by Tahmima Anam for $1.99

We Sold Our Souls by Grady Hendrix for $2.99

Empire of Gold by S. A. Chakraborty for $2.99

The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen for $1.99

Sisters of the Snake by Sirena & Sasha Nanua for $1.99

The Lost Continent by Bill Bryson for $2.99

My Killer Vacation by Tessa Bailey for $4.99

Libertie by Kaitlyn Greenidge for $2.99

Goldilocks by Laura Lam for $4.99

Hollow Fires by Samira Ahmed for $2.99

The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers by Maxwell King for $1.99

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams for $1.99

Fingersmith by Sarah Waters for $1.99

Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy