Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 4, 2021
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari for $3.99
Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood for $1.99
All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr for $2.99
The Tattoist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris for $2.99
The Last Story of Mina Lee by Nancy Jooyoun Kim for $1.99
Sharks in the Time of Saviors by Kawai Strong Washburn for $2.99
Inimations by Zadie Smith for $4.99
The Paris Hours by Alex George for $2.99
Know My Name by Chanell Miller for $4.99
Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore for $2.99
Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson for $4.99
The Cactus League by Emily Nevens for $2.99
Dragon Hoops by Gene Luen Yang for $2.99
Remembrance by Rita Woods for $2.99
The Eyre Affair: A Thursday Next Novel by Jasper Fforde for $1.99
Upright Women Wanted by Sarah Gailey for $2.99
Riot Baby by Tochi Onyebuchi for $2.99
The Night Country by Melissa Albert for $2.99
And Sometimes I Wonder About You by Walter Mosley for $1.99
On a Red Station, Drifting by Aliette de Bodard for $2.99
The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald for $0.99
A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P. Djèlí Clark for $0.99
Little Siberia by Antti Tuomainen for $1.99
The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99
The Silence of Bones by June Hur for $2.99
Sigh, Gone: A Misfit's Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In by Phuc Tran for $2.99
All the Stars and Teeth by Adalyn Grace for $2.99
The Dragons, the Giant, the Women by Wayétu Moore for $2.99
Lobizona by Romina Garber for $2.99
The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutkoski for $2.99