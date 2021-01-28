Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 28, 2021

Early Bird Books.

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Early Bird Books.

Today's Featured Deals

City of Brass
$2.99City of Brass by S. A. Chakraborty
Get This Deal
The Broken Crown
$2.99The Broken Crown by Michelle West
Get This Deal
A Longer Fall
$2.99A Longer Fall by Charlaine Harris
Get This Deal
An Unwanted Guest
$1.99An Unwanted Guest by Shari Lapena
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

City Girls
$1.99City Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert
Get This Deal
Bunny
$1.99Bunny by Mona Awad
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Theme Music by T. Marie Vandelly for $4.99

Bad Feminist by Roxane Gay for $2.99

The Boston Massacre by Serena R. Zabin for $3.99

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr for $2.99

Everfair by Nisi Shawl for $2.99

Rabbit by Patricia Williams for $2.99

To Shake the Sleeping Self by Jedediah Jenkins for $2.99

Serpent & Dove by Shelby Mahurin for $2.99

Death by Dumpling by Vivien Chien for $2.99

The World According to Fannie Davis by Bridgett M. Davis for $4.99

The Falcon Thief by Joshua Hammer for $3.99

A House is a Body by Shruti Swamy for $1.99

Between Shades of Gray by Ruta Sepetys for $2.99

Black Wings Beating by Alex London for $2.99

The Thousandth Floor by Katharine McGee for $1.99

Lady in the Lake by Laura Lippman for $2.99

The Queen of the Tearling by Erika Johansen for $1.99

The Round House by Louise Erdrich for $2.99

The Sorcerer of the Wildeeps by Kai Ashante Wilson for $2.99

Beautiful Creatures by Kami Garcia for $1.99

Wandering in Strange Lands by Morgan Jerkins for $2.99

The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99

The Autobiography of Eleanor Roosevelt by Eleanor Roosevelt for $1.99

Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden for $3.99

The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang for $2.99

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia by $4.99

The Traitor Baru Cormorant by Seth Dickinson for $2.99

Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz for $3.99

Enter to win your very own library cart!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!