Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 27, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Sentence
$2.99 The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
Dead Girls: Essays on Surviving an American Obsession
$2.99 Dead Girls: Essays on Surviving an American Obsession by Alice Bolin
The Time Has Come
$1.99 The Time Has Come by Will Leitch
Come Closer
$2.99 Come Closer by Sara Gran
Lies and Other Love Languages
$1.99 Lies and Other Love Languages by Sonali Dev
Even When Your Voice Shakes
$1.99 Even When Your Voice Shakes by Ruby Yayra Goka
Saint X
$4.99 Saint X by Alexis Schaitkin
Siri Who Am I?
$1.99 Siri Who Am I? by Sam Tschida
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The United States of Cryptids
$2.99 The United States of Cryptids by J.W. Ocker
Paperback Crush
$2.99 Paperback Crush by Gabrielle Moss
Homebodies
$1.99 Homebodies by Tembe Denton-Hurst
The Pallbearer's Club
$2.99 The Pallbearer's Club by Paul Tremblay
Previous Daily Deals

Night Wherever We Go
$2.99 Night Wherever We Go by Tracey Rose Peyton
Blood, Bones, & Butter
$1.99 Blood, Bones, & Butter by Gabrielle Hamilton
Finlay Donovan Jumps the Gun
$6.99 Finlay Donovan Jumps the Gun by Elle Cosimano
Last of the Talons
$0.99 Last of the Talons by Sophie Kim
