Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 23, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
$2.99 The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot
Nettle & Bone
$1.99 Nettle & Bone by T. Kingfisher
Savvy Sheldon Feel Good as Hell
$2.99 Savvy Sheldon Feel Good as Hell by Taj McCoy
A Treacherous Curse
$1.99 A Treacherous Curse by Deanna Raybourn
The Dragon Republic
$4.99 The Dragon Republic by RF Kuang
Hell Bent
$6.99 Hell Bent by Leigh Bardugo
Ink Blood Sister Scribe
$4.99 Ink Blood Sister Scribe by Emma Törzs
China Rich Girlfriend
$1.99 China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan
The Murder Rule
$1.99 The Murder Rule by Dervla McTiernan
The Hookup Plan
$3.99 The Hookup Plan by Farrah Rochon
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Last Unicorn
$2.99 The Last Unicorn by Peter S. Beagle
Glory
$1.99 Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo
The Windsor Knot
$1.99 The Windsor Knot by SJ Bennett
The Royals Next Door
$1.99 The Royals Next Door by Karina Halle
Previous Daily Deals

Behind the Mountains
$4.99 Behind the Mountains by Edwidge Danticat
The Starless Sea
$2.99 The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern
One Blood
$1.99 One Blood by Denene Miller
The Uninvited
$1.99 The Uninvited by Cat Winters
