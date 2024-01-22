Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 22, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Monsters We Defy
$2.99 The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope
Get This Deal
The Last Unicorn
$2.99 The Last Unicorn by Peter S. Beagle
Get This Deal
Glory
$1.99 Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo
Get This Deal
The Bone Shard Daughter
$2.99 The Bone Shard Daughter by Andrea Stewart
Get This Deal
Only She Came Back
$2.99 Only She Came Back by Margot Harrison
Get This Deal
The Windsor Knot
$1.99 The Windsor Knot by SJ Bennett
Get This Deal
The Royals Next Door
$1.99 The Royals Next Door by Karina Halle
Get This Deal
The Shadow Sister
$1.99 The Shadow Sister by Lily Meade
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

One Blood
$1.99 One Blood by Denene Miller
Get This Deal
Behind the Mountains
$4.99 Behind the Mountains by Edwidge Danticat
Get This Deal
What Never Happened
$2.49 What Never Happened by Rachel Howzell Hall
Get This Deal
The Uninvited
$1.99 The Uninvited by Cat Winters
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Scorched Grace
$1.99 Scorched Grace by Margot Douaihy
Get This Deal
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone
$1.99 Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb
Get This Deal
Silence for the Dead
$2.99 Silence for the Dead by Simone St. James
Get This Deal
The Deepest Map
$1.99 The Deepest Map by Laura Trethewey
Get This Deal