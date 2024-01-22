Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 22, 2024 Deals Jan 22, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope Get This Deal $2.99 The Last Unicorn by Peter S. Beagle Get This Deal $1.99 Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo Get This Deal $2.99 The Bone Shard Daughter by Andrea Stewart Get This Deal $2.99 Only She Came Back by Margot Harrison Get This Deal $1.99 The Windsor Knot by SJ Bennett Get This Deal $1.99 The Royals Next Door by Karina Halle Get This Deal $1.99 The Shadow Sister by Lily Meade Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 One Blood by Denene Miller Get This Deal $4.99 Behind the Mountains by Edwidge Danticat Get This Deal $2.49 What Never Happened by Rachel Howzell Hall Get This Deal $1.99 The Uninvited by Cat Winters Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Scorched Grace by Margot Douaihy Get This Deal $1.99 Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb Get This Deal $2.99 Silence for the Dead by Simone St. James Get This Deal $1.99 The Deepest Map by Laura Trethewey Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 8 Best Nonfiction Books of 2023 That You Need To Read in 2024 Must-Read Historical Fiction Set in Italy The Best Book Club Books for 2024 The 10 Absolute Best Science Fiction Books of 2023 The 9 Best Horror Novels of 2023 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists