Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 22, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

BookClubbish This edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by BookClubbish.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

Binti by Nnedi Okorafor for $1.99

Human Acts by Han Kang for $4.99

Range by David Epstein for $2.99

The Book of Essie by Meghan Maclean Weir for $4.99

A Rogue by Any Other Name by Sarah MacLean for $1.99

Dead Until Dark by Charlaine Harris for $1.99

The Bat (Harry Hole #1) by Jo Nesbø for $1.99

The Benefits of Being an Octopus by Ann Braden for $1.99

Blood Heir by Amélie Wen Zhao for $2.99

Mort by Terry Pratchett for $1.99

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99

State of Terror by Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton for $6.99

Sistersong by Lucy Holland for $4.99

Empire of Sand by Tasha Suri for $2.99

Wonderland by Zoje Stage for $2.99

The Fountains of Silence by Ruta Sepetys for $2.99

The Trouble with Hating You by Sajni Patel for $2.99

Akata Witch by Nnedi Okorafor for $1.99

The Final Revival of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton for $6.99

The Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes for $2.99

A Dying Fall by Elly Griffiths for $2.99

The Siren by Katherine St. John for $2.99

The Yellow House by Sarah M. Broom for $1.99

A Lady's Guide to Etiquette and Murder by Dianne Freeman for $2.99

Trouble the Saints by Alaya Dawn Johnson for $2.99

Graceling by Kristin Cashore for $2.99

The Affair of the Mysterious Letter by Alexis Hall for $4.99

All That Remains by Sue Black for $2.99

Mirage by Somaiya Daud for $2.99

Rules for Visiting by Jessica Francis Kane for $1.99

Miss Benson's Beetle by Rachel Joyce for $4.99

Sophia Khan Is Not Obliged by Ayisha Malik for $0.99

Three Perfect Liars by Heidi Perks for $1.99

At The End of the Matinee by Keoochiro Hirano for $1.99

An Unwanted Guest by Shari Lapena for $1.99

Deal with the Devil by Kit Rocha for $2.99

The Editor by Steven Rowley for $1.99

Messenger of Truth by Jacqueline Winspear for $2.99

All the Stars and Teeth by Adalyn Grace for $2.99

The Mermaid and Mrs. Hancock by Imogen Hermes Gowar for $1.99

The Merciful Crow by Margaret Owen for $2.99

The Essential Gwendolyn Brooks edited by Elizabeth Alexander for $1.99

She's Too Pretty to Burn by Wendy Heard for $2.99

The Sisters of the Winter Wood by Rena Rossner for $2.99