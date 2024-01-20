Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 20, 2024 Deals Jan 20, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $0.99 No Cooldown for Love by Get This Deal $1.99 A Constellation of Vital Phenomena by Anthony Marra Get This Deal $3.99 The Shiver Series by Maggie Stiefvater Get This Deal $2.49 What Never Happened by Rachel Howzell Hall Get This Deal $1.99 One Dance with a Duke by Tessa Dare Get This Deal $1.99 The Abominable Snowman by Terry Pratchett Get This Deal $2.99 The Inheritance of Loss by Kiran Desai Get This Deal $3.99 The Elegance of the Hedgehog by Muriel Barbery Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Scorched Grace by Margot Douaihy Get This Deal $2.99 Intimacies by Katie Kitamura Get This Deal $2.99 The Two Lives of Sara by Catherine Adel West Get This Deal $1.99 Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Red Garden by Alice Hoffman Get This Deal $3.99 A River Runs Through It by Norman MacLean Get This Deal $2.99 Silence for the Dead by Simone St. James Get This Deal $1.99 The Deepest Map by Laura Trethewey Get This Deal You Might Also Like Must-Read Historical Fiction Set in Italy The Best Book Club Books for 2024 The 8 Best Nonfiction Books of 2023 That You Need To Read in 2024 The 9 Best Horror Novels of 2023 Best Mysteries & Thrillers of 2023 The Best Books on Kindle Unlimited: 2024 Picks