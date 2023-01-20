Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 20, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deal

Still Life with Crows
$2.99 Still Life with Crows by Preston & Child
Get This Deal
The Two Lives of Sara
$5.99 The Two Lives of Sara by Catherine Adel West
Get This Deal
A Letter to Three Witches
$3.99 A Letter to Three Witches by Elizabeth Bass
Get This Deal
Whereabouts
$1.99 Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri
Get This Deal
If the Shoe Fits
$1.99 If the Shoe Fits by Julie Murphy
Get This Deal
The Trespasser
$1.99 The Trespasser by Tana French
Get This Deal
The Mountains Sing
$2.99 The Mountains Sing by Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai
Get This Deal
The Bookseller's Secret
$2.99 The Bookseller's Secret by Michelle Gable
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Booked on a Feeling
$1.99 Booked on a Feeling by Jayci Lee
Get This Deal
The Glass Castle
$1.99 The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls
Get This Deal
Strange Ink
$1.99 Strange Ink by Gary Kemble
Get This Deal
The Wonder
$2.99 The Wonder by Emma Donoghue
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

We Sold Our Souls
$2.99 We Sold Our Souls by Grady Hendrix
Get This Deal
The Kindred
$1.99 The Kindred by Alechia Dow
Get This Deal
Battle of the Linguist Mages
$2.99 Battle of the Linguist Mages by Scotto Moore
Get This Deal
As Long As Lemon Trees Grow
$2.99 As Long As Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh
Get This Deal