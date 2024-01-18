Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 18, 2024 Deals Jan 18, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews Get This Deal $1.99 The Ghost Bride by Yangsze Choo Get This Deal $2.99 The Children of Jocasta by Natalie Haynes Get This Deal $1.99 What We Fed to the Manticore by Talia Lakshmi Kolluri Get This Deal $2.99 The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern Get This Deal $2.99 The Silent Companions by Laura Purcell Get This Deal $2.99 Silence for the Dead by Simone St. James Get This Deal $6.99 Evergreen by Naomi Hirahara Get This Deal $5.99 Big Little Spells by Hazel Beck Get This Deal $1.99 The Deepest Map by Laura Trethewey Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $4.99 The Children of Red Peak by Craig DiLouie Get This Deal $1.99 Tell Me What I Am by Uma Manion Get This Deal $1.99 Night Film by Marisha Pessl Get This Deal $1.99 Saints For All Occasions by J. Courtney Sullivan Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Penne Dreadful by Catherine Bruns Get This Deal $1.99 How To Catch A Queen by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal $1.99 Four Aunties and a Wedding by Jesse Q. Sutanto Get This Deal $1.99 The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Book Club Books for 2024 Best Mysteries & Thrillers of 2023 The 23 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in 2023 The 8 Best Nonfiction Books of 2023 That You Need To Read in 2024 The 10 Absolute Best Science Fiction Books of 2023 The Best Books on Kindle Unlimited: 2024 Picks