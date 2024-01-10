Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 10, 2024 Deals Jan 10, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Champion of Fate by Kendare Blake Get This Deal $1.99 Hang The Moon by Jeannette Walls Get This Deal $4.99 Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall Get This Deal $1.99 A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone Get This Deal $2.99 Empire of the Vampire by Jay Kristoff Get This Deal $1.99 Black Girls Must Die Exhausted by Jayne Allen Get This Deal $1.99 The Robber Bride by Margaret Atwood Get This Deal $2.99 The Magician's Lie by Greer Macallister Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Pride and Protest by Nikki Payne Get This Deal $2.99 Hunger by Roxane Gay Get This Deal $2.99 Toil & Trouble by Jessica Spotswood, Tess Sharpe Get This Deal $1.99 The Only Purple House In Town by Ann Aguirre Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Witch Elm by Tana French Get This Deal $2.99 Vampire Weekend by Mike Chen Get This Deal $1.99 The Mostly True Story of Tanner and Louise by Colleen Oakley Get This Deal $2.99 Razorblade Tears by S. A. Cosby Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best New Book Releases Out January 9, 2024 The Dictionary, Guinness World Records Among Books Banned in Escambia County, Florida The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists New Year, New Bullet Journal Supplies 7 Cozy Fantasy Books to Start 2024 Off On a Gentle Note 7 Types of Booktoks That Skyrocketed My Reading By 1000%