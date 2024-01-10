Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 10, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Champion of Fate
$2.99 Champion of Fate by Kendare Blake
Hang The Moon
$1.99 Hang The Moon by Jeannette Walls
Hood Feminism
$4.99 Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall
A Merry Little Meet Cute
$1.99 A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone
Empire of the Vampire
$2.99 Empire of the Vampire by Jay Kristoff
Black Girls Must Die Exhausted
$1.99 Black Girls Must Die Exhausted by Jayne Allen
The Robber Bride
$1.99 The Robber Bride by Margaret Atwood
The Magician's Lie
$2.99 The Magician's Lie by Greer Macallister
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Pride and Protest
$1.99 Pride and Protest by Nikki Payne
Hunger
$2.99 Hunger by Roxane Gay
Toil & Trouble
$2.99 Toil & Trouble by Jessica Spotswood, Tess Sharpe
The Only Purple House In Town
$1.99 The Only Purple House In Town by Ann Aguirre
Previous Daily Deals

The Witch Elm
$1.99 The Witch Elm by Tana French
Vampire Weekend
$2.99 Vampire Weekend by Mike Chen
The Mostly True Story of Tanner and Louise
$1.99 The Mostly True Story of Tanner and Louise by Colleen Oakley
Razorblade Tears
$2.99 Razorblade Tears by S. A. Cosby
