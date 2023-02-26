Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 26, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deal

The Searcher
$4.99 The Searcher by Tana French
Monster
$2.99 Monster by Walter Dean Myers
Red at the Bone
$1.99 Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson
Motherless Brooklyn
$1.99 Motherless Brooklyn by Jonathan Lethem
Cane River
$1.99 Cane River by Lalita Tademy
Meet Me in the Margins
$2.99 Meet Me in the Margins by Melissa Ferguson
Gods Behaving Badly
$1.99 Gods Behaving Badly by Marie Phillips
The Last Neanderthal
$2.99 The Last Neanderthal by Claire Cameron
Broken Stars
$1.99 Broken Stars by Ken Liu
The Man in My Basement
$2.99 The Man in My Basement by Walter Mosley
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The House Across the Lake
$4.99 The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager
Beloved
$2.99 Beloved by Toni Morrison
The Gift of Rain
$2.99 The Gift of Rain by Tan Twan Eng
The Hungry Tide
$2.99 The Hungry Tide by Amitav Ghosh
Previous Daily Deals

Nona the Ninth
$4.99 Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
The Golden Enclaves
$4.99 The Golden Enclaves by Naomi Novik
Solito
$1.99 Solito by Javier Zamora
House of Shadows
$3.99 House of Shadows by Darcy Coates
