Book Deals Book Riot's Deals of the Day for February 26, 2023 Deals Feb 26, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deal $4.99 The Searcher by Tana French Get This Deal $2.99 Monster by Walter Dean Myers Get This Deal $1.99 Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson Get This Deal $1.99 Motherless Brooklyn by Jonathan Lethem Get This Deal $1.99 Cane River by Lalita Tademy Get This Deal $2.99 Meet Me in the Margins by Melissa Ferguson Get This Deal $1.99 Gods Behaving Badly by Marie Phillips Get This Deal $2.99 The Last Neanderthal by Claire Cameron Get This Deal $1.99 Broken Stars by Ken Liu Get This Deal $2.99 The Man in My Basement by Walter Mosley Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $4.99 The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager Get This Deal $2.99 Beloved by Toni Morrison Get This Deal $2.99 The Gift of Rain by Tan Twan Eng Get This Deal $2.99 The Hungry Tide by Amitav Ghosh Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99 Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir Get This Deal $4.99 The Golden Enclaves by Naomi Novik Get This Deal $1.99 Solito by Javier Zamora Get This Deal $3.99 House of Shadows by Darcy Coates Get This Deal