Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 25, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Survive the Dome
$1.99 Survive the Dome by Kosoko Jackson
Get This Deal
Always Be My Duchess
$1.99 Always Be My Duchess by Amalie Howard
Get This Deal
Unlikeable Female Characters
$2.24 Unlikeable Female Characters by Anna Bogutskaya
Get This Deal
Tomb Sweeping
$1.99 Tomb Sweeping by Alexandra Chang
Get This Deal
Again and Again
$6.99 Again and Again by Jonathan Evison
Get This Deal
Leave No Trace
$3.99 Leave No Trace by Mindy Mejia
Get This Deal
The Glorious Guinness Girls
$2.99 The Glorious Guinness Girls by Emily Hourican
Get This Deal
How To Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America
$2.99 How To Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America by Kiese Laymon
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Mongrels
$1.99 Mongrels by Stephen Graham Jones
Get This Deal
Evil Eye
$1.99 Evil Eye by Etaf Rum
Get This Deal
Good Taste
$1.99 Good Taste by Caroline Scott
Get This Deal
You Will Know Me
$3.99 You Will Know Me by Megan Abbott
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Witches Get Stuff Done
$1.99 Witches Get Stuff Done by Molly Harper
Get This Deal
Austenland
$2.99 Austenland by Shannon Hale
Get This Deal
Naamah
$4.99 Naamah by Sarah Blake
Get This Deal
The Woman in the Castle
$2.99 The Woman in the Castle by Jessica Shattuck
Get This Deal