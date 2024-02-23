Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 23, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Waking the Moon
$1.99 Waking the Moon by Elizabeth Hand
Get This Deal
My Lady's Choosing: An Interactive Romance Novel
$1.99 My Lady's Choosing: An Interactive Romance Novel by Kitty Curran, Larissa Zageris
Get This Deal
I Am the Rage
$2.50 I Am the Rage by Martina McGowan
Get This Deal
Salt: A World History
$1.99 Salt: A World History by Mark Kurlansky
Get This Deal
The Terraformers
$1.99 The Terraformers by Annalee Newitz
Get This Deal
Sing Me to Sleep
$4.99 Sing Me to Sleep by Gabi Burton
Get This Deal
Ancient Egypt
$1.99 Ancient Egypt by DK
Get This Deal
Every Body Yoga
$3.99 Every Body Yoga by Jessamyn Stanley
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Witches Get Stuff Done
$1.99 Witches Get Stuff Done by Molly Harper
Get This Deal
The Burning God
$2.99 The Burning God by R.F. Kuang
Get This Deal
Late Migrations
$1.99 Late Migrations by Margaret Renkl
Get This Deal
The Letters of Shirley Jackson
$4.99 The Letters of Shirley Jackson by Shirley Jackson, Laurence Jackson Hyman
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

All The Sinners Bleed
$2.99 All The Sinners Bleed by S. A. Cosby
Get This Deal
Motherhood So White
$2.50 Motherhood So White by Nefertiti Austin
Get This Deal
I'm Not Dying with You Tonight
$1.99 I'm Not Dying with You Tonight by Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal
Get This Deal
Bellies
$5.99 Bellies by Nicola Dinan
Get This Deal