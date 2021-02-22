Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 22, 2021

Today's Featured Deals

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Previous Daily Deals

The Falling in Love Montage by Ciara Smythe for $2.99

Kingdom of Souls by Rena Barron for $2.99

Code Girls by Liza Mundy for $3.99

Know My Name by Chanel Miller for $1.99

She Come By It Natural by Sarah Smarsh for $2.99

The Short Stories of Langston Hughes by Langston Hughes for $2.99

Polaris Rising by Jessie Mihalik for $1.99

My Sister the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite for $1.99

The Other Americans by Laila Lalami for $1.99

Black Enough edited by Ibi Zoboi for $2.99

The Broken Girls by Simone St. James for $1.99

Let Me Hear a Rhyme by Tiffany Jackson for $2.99

A Phoenix First Must Burn edited by Patrice Caldwell for $2.99

And Still I Rise by Henry Louis Gates Jr. for $2.99

Homesick for Another World by Ottessa Moshfegh for $1.99

Infinity Son by Adam Silvera for $2.99

A Curse So Dark and Lonely by Brigid Kemmerer for $1.99

The Beautiful by Renée Ahdieh for $2.99

A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor by Hank Green for $1.99

The Stars and the Blackness Between Them for Junauda Petrus for $2.99

Rent a Boyfriend by Gloria Chao for $1.99

All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson for $2.99

The Lager Queen of Minnesota by J. Ryan Stradal for $1.99

The Field Guide to the North American Teenager by Ben Philippe for $2.99

Obviously by Akilah Hughes for $2.99