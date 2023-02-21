Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 21, 2023 Deals Feb 21, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deal $1.99 The Right Swipe by Alisha Rai Get This Deal $0.99 The Black Tulip by Alexandre Dumas Get This Deal $4.99 How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan Get This Deal $4.99 The Golden Enclaves by Naomi Novik Get This Deal $4.99 Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir Get This Deal $2.99 Flying Solo by Linda Holmes Get This Deal $1.99 A Conspiracy in Belgravia by Sherry Thomas Get This Deal $1.99 Lady in the Lake by Laura Lippman Get This Deal $1.99 The Last Negroes At Harvard by Kent Garrett Get This Deal $1.99 Unlikely Animals by Annie Hartnett Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 House of Shadows by Darcy Coates Get This Deal $4.99 Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown Get This Deal $4.99 People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry Get This Deal $1.99 Sea of Rust by C. Robert Cargill Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb Get This Deal $2.99 A Lullaby for Witches by Hester Fox Get This Deal $4.99 Cackle by Rachel Harrison Get This Deal $5.99 Lost in a Good Book by Jasper Fforde Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 22 Best Fantasy Books of All Time 20 Genre-Defying Sci-Fi Books That Broke the Mold How to Stop Subvocalizing to Read Faster We Go Way Back: 25 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of the Past 10 Years 20 Must-Read Horror Stories A Page From History: 24 of the Best History Books of All Time