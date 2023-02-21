Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 21, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deal

The Right Swipe
$1.99 The Right Swipe by Alisha Rai
The Black Tulip
$0.99 The Black Tulip by Alexandre Dumas
How to Change Your Mind
$4.99 How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan
The Golden Enclaves
$4.99 The Golden Enclaves by Naomi Novik
Nona the Ninth
$4.99 Nona the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
Flying Solo
$2.99 Flying Solo by Linda Holmes
A Conspiracy in Belgravia
$1.99 A Conspiracy in Belgravia by Sherry Thomas
Lady in the Lake
$1.99 Lady in the Lake by Laura Lippman
The Last Negroes At Harvard
$1.99 The Last Negroes At Harvard by Kent Garrett
Unlikely Animals
$1.99 Unlikely Animals by Annie Hartnett
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

House of Shadows
$1.99 House of Shadows by Darcy Coates
Atlas of the Heart
$4.99 Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown
People We Meet on Vacation
$4.99 People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry
Sea of Rust
$1.99 Sea of Rust by C. Robert Cargill
Previous Daily Deals

The Violin Conspiracy
$1.99 The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb
A Lullaby for Witches
$2.99 A Lullaby for Witches by Hester Fox
Cackle
$4.99 Cackle by Rachel Harrison
Lost in a Good Book
$5.99 Lost in a Good Book by Jasper Fforde
