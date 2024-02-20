Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 20, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

To Shake the Sleeping Self
$1.99 To Shake the Sleeping Self by Jedidiah Jenkins
Get This Deal
Strange Weather
$2.99 Strange Weather by Joe Hill
Get This Deal
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
$3.99 Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews
Get This Deal
When the Moon Hangs Low
$2.99 When the Moon Hangs Low by Nadia Hashimi
Get This Deal
Tales of India
$2.99 Tales of India by Svabhu Kohli, Viplov Singh
Get This Deal
The Underground Railroad
$1.99 The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
Get This Deal
The Last Romantics
$2.99 The Last Romantics by Tara Conklin
Get This Deal
Mrs. Nash's Ashes
$2.99 Mrs. Nash's Ashes by Sarah Adler
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Hacienda
$1.99 The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas
Get This Deal
A Woman Is No Man
$1.99 A Woman Is No Man by Etaf Rum
Get This Deal
The Rabbit Hutch
$1.99 The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty
Get This Deal
America The Beautiful?
$1.99 America The Beautiful? by Blythe Roberson
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Asking For A Friend
$.99 Asking For A Friend by Andi Osho
Get This Deal
The Rise and Reign of the Mammals
$1.99 The Rise and Reign of the Mammals by Steve Brusatte
Get This Deal
The Perfect Family
$1.99 The Perfect Family by Robyn Harding
Get This Deal
The Roommate Risk
$2.49 The Roommate Risk by Talia Hibbert
Get This Deal