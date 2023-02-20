Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 20, 2023 Deals Feb 20, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deal $4.99 Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $2.99 True Biz by Sara Novic Get This Deal $1.99 A Kind of Freedom by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton Get This Deal $4.99 People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry Get This Deal $1.99 House of Shadows by Darcy Coates Get This Deal $2.99 Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell by Taj McCoy Get This Deal $4.99 Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown Get This Deal $4.99 The Guncle by Steven Rowley Get This Deal $2.99 Jackpot by Nic Stone Get This Deal $1.99 Sea of Rust by C. Robert Cargill Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 No Offense by Meg Cabot Get This Deal $1.99 Topaz by Beverly Jenkins Get This Deal $1.99 Dark Corners by Ruth Rendell Get This Deal $2.99 Reputation by Lex Croucher Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $3.99 Truthwitch by Susan Dennard Get This Deal $0.99 The Wedding Setup by Sonali Dev Get This Deal $2.99 A Black Women's History of the United States by Daina Ramey Berry & Kali Nicole Gross Get This Deal $1.99 The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb Get This Deal You Might Also Like A Page From History: 24 of the Best History Books of All Time 30 Must-Read SFF Books By Black Authors 20 Genre-Defying Sci-Fi Books That Broke the Mold The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The 22 Best Fantasy Books of All Time 9 Frustratingly-Good Friends To Enemies To Lovers Books