Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 2, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deal

Who is Maud Dixon?
$5.99 Who is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews
Mango, Mambo, and Murder
$1.99 Mango, Mambo, and Murder by Raquel V. Reyes
The Shadow of the Wind
$1.99 The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafón
Devil in a Blue Dress
$1.99 Devil in a Blue Dress by Walter Mosley
To Catch a Raven
$1.99 To Catch a Raven by Beverly Jenkins
The Nasty Bits
$4.99 The Nasty Bits by Anthony Bourdain
The Best American Noir of the Century
$2.99 The Best American Noir of the Century by James Ellroy & Otto Penzler (editors)
Eight Cousins
$0.99 Eight Cousins by Louisa May Alcott
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

She Gets The Girl
$1.99 She Gets The Girl by Rachael Lippincott and Alyson Derrick
The Madwoman Upstairs
$1.99 The Madwoman Upstairs by Catherine Lowell 
When No One Is Watching
$1.99 When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole
Black Buck
$1.99 Black Buck by Mateo Askaripour
Previous Daily Deals

Confessions
$2.99 Confessions by Kanae Minato 
An Unkindness of Magicians
$1.99 An Unkindness of Magicians by Kat Howard
Troy
$1.99 Troy by Stephen Fry
The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy
$2.99 The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen
