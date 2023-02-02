Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 2, 2023 Deals Feb 2, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deal $5.99 Who is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews Get This Deal $1.99 Mango, Mambo, and Murder by Raquel V. Reyes Get This Deal $1.99 The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafón Get This Deal $1.99 Devil in a Blue Dress by Walter Mosley Get This Deal $1.99 To Catch a Raven by Beverly Jenkins Get This Deal $4.99 The Nasty Bits by Anthony Bourdain Get This Deal $2.99 The Best American Noir of the Century by James Ellroy & Otto Penzler (editors) Get This Deal $0.99 Eight Cousins by Louisa May Alcott Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 She Gets The Girl by Rachael Lippincott and Alyson Derrick Get This Deal $1.99 The Madwoman Upstairs by Catherine Lowell Get This Deal $1.99 When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal $1.99 Black Buck by Mateo Askaripour Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Confessions by Kanae Minato Get This Deal $1.99 An Unkindness of Magicians by Kat Howard Get This Deal $1.99 Troy by Stephen Fry Get This Deal $2.99 The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 of the Coolest Bookstores in the World February 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations Here are the 2023 Newbery, Caldecott, and Printz Award Winners The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Where to Buy Cheap Books 8 of the Best Mixed Media Horror and Thriller Novels