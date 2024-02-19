Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 19, 2024 Deals Feb 19, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas Get This Deal $1.99 Light Years From Home by Mike Chen Get This Deal $1.99 The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty Get This Deal $1.99 A Woman Is No Man by Etaf Rum Get This Deal $1.99 The Tyrannosaur Chronicles by David Hone Get This Deal $.99 Asking For A Friend by Andi Osho Get This Deal $1.99 America The Beautiful? by Blythe Roberson Get This Deal $1.99 Girls Like Us by Cristina Alger Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Rise and Reign of the Mammals by Steve Brusatte Get This Deal $1.99 Discount Armageddon by Seanan McGuire Get This Deal $1.99 Cherokee America by Margaret Verble Get This Deal $1.99 The Perfect Family by Robyn Harding Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.49 The Roommate Risk by Talia Hibbert Get This Deal $2.99 Lute by Jennifer Marie Thorne Get This Deal $3.99 The Returned by Jason Mott Get This Deal $2.99 The Ladies of the Secret Circus by Constance Sayers Get This Deal You Might Also Like 12 Perfect Dragon Books to Read During the Year of the Dragon 10 of the Best Historical Fiction Books About Books 9 Romantic Dark Academia Books A Heart's a Heavy Burden: 10 Books Like HOWL'S MOVING CASTLE The Best Fantasy Series Books To Fill Your Life with Magic The Most Anticipated Cozy Mysteries of 2024