Book Deals Book Riot's Deals of the Day for February 17, 2024 Deals Feb 17, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.49 The Roommate Risk by Talia Hibbert Get This Deal $3.99 The Returned by Jason Mott Get This Deal $2.99 Lute by Jennifer Marie Thorne Get This Deal $2.99 The Poet's House by Jean Thompson Get This Deal $1.99 The Pilot's Daughter by Meredith Jaeger Get This Deal $2.99 The Ladies of the Secret Circus by Constance Sayers Get This Deal $2.99 Why Fathers Cry at Night by Kwame Alexander Get This Deal $2.99 The Teller of Secrets by Bisi Adjapon Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 My Sister the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite Get This Deal $0.99 The Infinite Blacktop by Sara Gran Get This Deal $1.99 The Body by Bill Bryson Get This Deal $1.99 10 Things That Never Happened by Alexis Hall Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99 The Jasad Heir by Sara Hashem Get This Deal $1.99 We Are the Crisis by Cadwell Turnbull Get This Deal $2.99 Stormsong by C.L. Polk Get This Deal $2.99 Written in the Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur Get This Deal