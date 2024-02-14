Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 14, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Wellness
$2.99 Wellness by Nathan Hill
Get This Deal
32 Candles
$1.99 32 Candles by Ernessa T. Carter
Get This Deal
The Song of Achilles
$3.99 The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller
Get This Deal
Love From A to Z
$1.99 Love From A to Z by S. K. Ali
Get This Deal
Winter's Orbit
$2.99 Winter's Orbit by Everina Maxwell
Get This Deal
Love at 350°
$1.99 Love at 350° by Lisa Peers
Get This Deal
Wow, No Thank You
$4.99 Wow, No Thank You by Samantha Irby
Get This Deal
Just As You Are
$1.99 Just As You Are by Camille Kellogg
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Stone Blind
$1.99 Stone Blind by Natalie Haynes
Get This Deal
Mr. Splitfoot
$1.99 Mr. Splitfoot by Samantha Hunt
Get This Deal
Heartbreak
$1.99 Heartbreak by Florence Williams
Get This Deal
Evvie Drake Starts Over
$1.99 Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Last Chance Library
$1.99 The Last Chance Library by Freya Sampson
Get This Deal
Bad Cree
$4.99 Bad Cree by Jessica Johns
Get This Deal
The Incarnations
$.99 The Incarnations by Susan Barker
Get This Deal
Summer Sons
$2.99 Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo
Get This Deal