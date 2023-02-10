Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 10, 2023 Deals Feb 10, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deal $1.99 To Catch a Raven by Beverly Jenkins Get This Deal $1.99 Furyborn by Claire Legrand Get This Deal $1.99 The Sentence is Death by Anthony Horowitz Get This Deal $2.99 Lightlark by Alex Aster Get This Deal $1.99 Notes from the Burning Age by Claire North Get This Deal $1.99 Rabbits for Food by Binnie Kirshenbaum Get This Deal $2.99 The Unbroken by C.L. Clark Get This Deal $1.99 Mademoiselle Revolution by Zoe Sivak Get This Deal $0.99 Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa Get This Deal $1.99 The Perfect Escape by Suzanne Park Get This Deal $1.99 The Hero of the Book by Elizabeth McCracken Get This Deal $1.99 The Enigma Game by Elizabeth Wein Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 History of the World in 1000 Objects by DK Get This Deal $1.99 The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett Get This Deal $2.99 The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling Get This Deal $1.99 Sleeping Beauties by Stephen King and Owen King Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Sisters of the Winter Wood by Rena Rossner Get This Deal $1.99 Notes from a Small Island by Bill Bryson Get This Deal $1.99 The Sentence by Louise Erdrich Get This Deal $1.99 How to Find a Princess by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal You Might Also Like Stephenie Meyer Announces Two More TWILIGHT Books Quiz: What's Your Dungeons & Dragons Alignment? 10 Riveting New Nonfiction Books to Read in February 2023 Quiz: Pick Your Favorite Romcom Movies, Get a Romance Novel Recommendation 12 Of The Best New Children's Books Out February 2023 Our Imperfect List of Books Like TOMORROW AND TOMORROW AND TOMORROW