Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 10, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deal

To Catch a Raven
$1.99 To Catch a Raven by Beverly Jenkins
Furyborn
$1.99 Furyborn by Claire Legrand
The Sentence is Death
$1.99 The Sentence is Death by Anthony Horowitz
Lightlark
$2.99 Lightlark by Alex Aster
Notes from the Burning Age
$1.99 Notes from the Burning Age by Claire North
Rabbits for Food
$1.99 Rabbits for Food by Binnie Kirshenbaum
The Unbroken
$2.99 The Unbroken by C.L. Clark
Mademoiselle Revolution
$1.99 Mademoiselle Revolution by Zoe Sivak
Son of the Storm
$0.99 Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa
The Perfect Escape
$1.99 The Perfect Escape by Suzanne Park
The Hero of the Book
$1.99 The Hero of the Book by Elizabeth McCracken
The Enigma Game
$1.99 The Enigma Game by Elizabeth Wein
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

History of the World in 1000 Objects
$1.99 History of the World in 1000 Objects by DK
The Vanishing Half
$1.99 The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
The Ex Hex
$2.99 The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling
Sleeping Beauties
$1.99 Sleeping Beauties by Stephen King and Owen King
Previous Daily Deals

The Sisters of the Winter Wood
$2.99 The Sisters of the Winter Wood by Rena Rossner
Notes from a Small Island
$1.99 Notes from a Small Island by Bill Bryson
The Sentence
$1.99 The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
How to Find a Princess
$1.99 How to Find a Princess by Alyssa Cole
