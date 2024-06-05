Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
barnes and noble best of 2024 so far image
News

Barnes & Noble’s Best Books of the Year (So Far)

It might still only be June, so not technically half-way through the year, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t ready to see roundups of some of the best books of 2024 so far. Barnes & Noble released a slate of picks earning the honor so far in 2024.

The best books of 2024 so far are organized into 13 different thematic collections and each book included was hand picked by booksellers nationwide. All of the books included have been published between January and June 2024.

“It is always a joy — and a challenge — to curate our Best Books lists, and this year has been an exceptional one for new publishing,” said Jackie De Leo, Chief Merchandising Officer, Barnes & Noble. “Instead of conforming to a Top 10-style round-up, our booksellers had the freedom to find the best books within a variety of themes. From broad categories like debut novels, to the very niche, like nostalgic horror stories, we’ve had a blast pulling these lists together. We hope our customers find them as interesting and fun to browse as they were to create.”

Here are a handful of titles from each of the 13 categories representing the best books of 2024 so far.

Let It Linger: Four Works of Literary Fiction We Didn’t Want to End​

Modern Love: Six Novels That Changed the Way We Think About Relationships

A Moment In Time: Nine Histories From Today’s Heavy Hitters

The Examined Life: Six Varied & Unforgettable Memoirs

Micro to Macro: Seven Science & Nature Titles to Explore​

The Cutting Edge: Eight Spredges We’re Obsessed With

That’s “sprayed edges” for those who might not know the terminology here. An interesting category for a best of list to say the least.

They Write, We Score: Ten Sports Romances We Cheer For​

Audiobooks to Marathon: Because There’s No Way Not To

It’s Good to Be Bad: Five Cozy Fantasies With an Edge

Horror Rewind: Five VHS Thrills & Chills​

Killer Instinct: Eight Tales of Murder, Mystery & Mayhem

Mystery Solved: Eight Best Young Detectives on the Case​

Time For A Story: Eight Phenomenal Picture Books

Check out the full slate of books within each of the categories at Barnes & Noble’s website.

Barnes & Noble also recently announced their winners for their Children’s & YA Book Prize, which launched the start of their summer reading program for kids in grades 1-6.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

