Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for February 1, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Sweetness of Water
$3.99 The Sweetness of Water by Nathan Harris
Get This Deal
This Poison Heart
$2.99 This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron
Get This Deal
Out There Screaming
$2.99 Out There Screaming by Jordan Peele, John Joseph Adams
Get This Deal
How the Word is Passed
$2.99 How the Word is Passed by Clint Smith
Get This Deal
Act Your Age, Eve Brown
$1.99 Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert
Get This Deal
South to America
$2.99 South to America by Imani Perry
Get This Deal
The Book of Delights
$2.99 The Book of Delights by Ross Gay
Get This Deal
The Gilded Ones
$1.99 The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna
Get This Deal
The Spite House
$2.99 The Spite House by Johnny Compton
Get This Deal
Pet
$1.99 Pet by Akwaeke Emezi
Get This Deal
Wahala
$1.99 Wahala by Nikki May
Get This Deal
The Rib King
$2.99 The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

How To Be Eaten
$2.99 How To Be Eaten by Maria Adelmann
Get This Deal
Heads of the Colored People
$1.99 Heads of the Colored People by Nafissa Thompson-Spires
Get This Deal
Every Body Yoga
$2.99 Every Body Yoga by Jessamyn Stanley
Get This Deal
The True Love Experiment
$2.99 The True Love Experiment by Christina Lauren
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Kiss Her Once For Me
$1.99 Kiss Her Once For Me by Alison Cochrun
Get This Deal
Tell The Truth, Shame The Devil
$3.99 Tell The Truth, Shame The Devil by Melina Marchetta
Get This Deal
Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore
$1.99 Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan
Get This Deal
Set Boundaries, Find Peace
$2.99 Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab
Get This Deal