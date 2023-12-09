Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 9, 2023 Deals Dec 9, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Murder in Old Bombay by Nev March Get This Deal $2.99 The City of Dusk by Tara Sim Get This Deal $1.99 Anna and the French Kiss by Stephanie Perkins Get This Deal $1.99 Flame in the Mist by Renée Ahdieh Get This Deal $1.99 The Book of the Unnamed Midwife by Meg Elison Get This Deal $2.99 Lush Money by Angelina M. Lopez Get This Deal $2.99 The Forgotten Garden by Kate Morton Get This Deal $2.99 The Terror by Dan Simmons Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $7.99 Yellowface by R.F. Kuang Get This Deal $1.99 The Belle of Belgrave Square by Mimi Matthews Get This Deal $1.99 Time is a Mother by Ocean Vuong Get This Deal $1.99 Less by Andrews Sean Greer Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 If It Bleeds by Stephen King Get This Deal $1.99 Shield Maiden by Sharon Emmerichs Get This Deal $1.99 The Miniaturist by Jessie Burton Get This Deal $1.99 The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse Get This Deal You Might Also Like Quiz: Can You Match The Classic Novel To Its Opening Line? Here Are The Goodreads Choice Award Winners for 2023 The Best Classic Books (That Are Actually Worth a Read) The Best Books of 2023, According to The Atlantic Let's Stay Together: 8 Romance Books With No Third-Act Breakup 10 of the Most Polarizing Fantasy Books Ever Written