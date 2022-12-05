Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 5, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Dial A for Aunties
$2.99 Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Get This Deal
Kingdomtide
$2.99 Kingdomtide by Rye Curtis
Get This Deal
You Can Go Your Own Way
$2.99 You Can Go Your Own Way by Eric Smith
Get This Deal
The Messy Lives of Book People
$2.99 The Messy Lives of Book People by Phaedra Patrick 
Get This Deal
One Dark Window
$2.99 One Dark Window by Rachel Gillig
Get This Deal
You Will Know Me
$1.99 You Will Know Me by Megan Abbott
Get This Deal
Another Brooklyn
$2.99 Another Brooklyn by Jacqueline Woodson
Get This Deal
The Witch
$2.99 The Witch by Ronald Hutton
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Never Have I Ever
$1.99 Never Have I Ever by Joshilyn Jackson
Get This Deal
The Bone Houses
$1.99 The Bone Houses by Emily Lloyd-Jones
Get This Deal
The Pull of the Stars
$4.99 The Pull of the Stars by Emma Donoghue
Get This Deal
Check, Please! Book 1: # Hockey
$2.99 Check, Please! Book 1: # Hockey by Ngozi Ukazu
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

American Dreamer
$1.99 American Dreamer by Adriana Herrera
Get This Deal
The Appeal
$1.99 The Appeal by Janice Hallett
Get This Deal
The Code Breaker
$3.99 The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson
Get This Deal
Monster, She Wrote
$2.99 Monster, She Wrote by Lisa Kröger & Melanie R. Anderson
Get This Deal