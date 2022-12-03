Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 3, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

The Code Breaker
$3.99 The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson
Get This Deal
The Appeal
$1.99 The Appeal by Janice Hallett
Get This Deal
Radio Silence
$1.99 Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole
Get This Deal
Poison Study
$1.99 Poison Study by Maria V. Snyder
Get This Deal
We Free the Stars
$2.99 We Free the Stars by Hafsah Faizal
Get This Deal
Midwinter Murder
$1.99 Midwinter Murder by Agatha Christie
Get This Deal
Cold
$2.99 Cold by Mariko Tamaki
Get This Deal
The World That We Knew
$1.99 The World That We Knew by Alice Hoffman
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Hogfather
$1.99 Hogfather by Terry Pratchett
Get This Deal
The Maid
$1.99 The Maid by Nita Prose
Get This Deal
Happily Ever Afters
$2.99 Happily Ever Afters by Elise Bryant
Get This Deal
The Corpse Flower
$1.99 The Corpse Flower by Anne Mette Hancock
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Kaikeyi
$2.99 Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel
Get This Deal
The Dark Vault
$1.99 The Dark Vault by Victoria Schwab
Get This Deal
I Must Betray You
$2.99 I Must Betray You by Ruta Sepetys
Get This Deal
Monster, She Wrote
$2.99 Monster, She Wrote by Lisa Kröger & Melanie R. Anderson
Get This Deal