Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 29, 2022 Deals Dec 29, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 Devil House by John Darnielle Get This Deal $1.99 Goldilocks by Laura Lam Get This Deal $2.99 World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil Get This Deal $2.99 Cult Classic by Sloane Crosley Get This Deal $2.99 The Partner Track by Helen Wan Get This Deal $2.99 The City Inside by Samit Basu Get This Deal $1.99 Funny In Farsi by Firoozeh Dumas Get This Deal $2.99 The Last Days of the Dinosaurs by Riley Black Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd Get This Deal $2.99 The Pallbearers Club by Paul Tremblay Get This Deal $6.99 Killers of a Certain Age by Deanna Raybourn Get This Deal $2.99 Rust in the Root by Justina Ireland Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 How Beautiful We Were by Imbolo Mbue Get This Deal $4.99 The City of Dusk by Tara Sim Get This Deal $2.99 The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas Get This Deal $3.99 How to Hide an Empire by Daniel Immerwahr Get This Deal You Might Also Like Science Fiction and Fantasy to Hunker Down With This Winter 9 Healing Books About Trauma Books That Have Gotten Better With Age The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Nine Great Hindu Mythology Books 10 New Historical Fiction Books Hitting the Shelves