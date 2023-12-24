Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2024 Read Harder Challenge
Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 24, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

Girlhood
$3.99 Girlhood by Melissa Febos
Black Ball
$3.99 Black Ball by Theresa Runstedtler
Hang the Moon
$1.99 Hang the Moon by Alexandria Bellefleur
The Milky Way
$3.99 The Milky Way by Moiya McTier
Prime Deceptions
$1.99 Prime Deceptions by Valerie Valdes
Dash & Lily's Book of Dares
$1.99 Dash & Lily's Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn & David Levithan
Midnight at Malabar House
$0.99 Midnight at Malabar House by Vaseem Khan
Meet Me in Another Life
$1.99 Meet Me in Another Life by Catriona Silvey
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

A Timeless Christmas
$1.99 A Timeless Christmas by Louisa May Alcott, L. Frank Baum, O. Henry & more
Lockdown on London Lane
$2.99 Lockdown on London Lane by Beth Reekles
Seeing Ghosts
$3.99 Seeing Ghosts by Kat Chow
American Dreamer
$1.99 American Dreamer by Adriana Herrera
Previous Daily Deals

People of the Book
$2.99 People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks
Earthlings
$2.99 Earthlings by Sayaka Murata
I Was Born for This
$1.99 I Was Born for This by Alice Oseman
The Book of Gothel
$4.99 The Book of Gothel by Mary McMyne
