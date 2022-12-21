Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 21, 2022 Deals Dec 21, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $4.99 By The Book by Jasmine Guillory Get This Deal $3.99 Women Talking by Miriam Toews Get This Deal $1.99 Delicious Foods by James Hannaham Get This Deal $4.99 Several People Are Typing by Calvin Kasulke Get This Deal $2.99 Friends: Understanding the Power of our Most Important Relationships by Robin Dunbar Get This Deal $2.99 Hokuloa Road by Elizabeth Hand Get This Deal $3.99 Memorial by Bryan Washington Get This Deal $4.99 A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 Blood Heir by Amélie Wen Zhao Get This Deal $2.99 Just Like The Other Girls by Claire Douglas Get This Deal $1.99 The Singles Table by Sara Desai Get This Deal $5.99 Sign Here by Claudia Lux Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Island of Forgetting by Jasmine Sealy Get This Deal $2.99 Notes On Your Sudden Disappearance by Alison Espach Get This Deal $3.99 The Arctic Fury by Greer Macallister Get This Deal $2.99 South to America by Imani Perry Get This Deal You Might Also Like 9 Mystery Series From Kindle Unlimited The 12 Best Graphic Novels and Comics of 2022 8 Mythology Books for Adults Books Hitting the Public Domain in 2023 The Best Books of the Year, According to All the Lists The 10 Best Horror Books of 2022