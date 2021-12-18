Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 18, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

The 57 Bus by Dashiki Slater for $2.99

Midnight at Malabar House by Vaseem Khan for $0.99

The Poison Thread by Laura Purcell for $1.99

Palace of the Drowned by Christine Mangan for $2.99

Happily Ever Afters by Eise Bryant for $1.99

The Burning God by R. F. Kuang for $1.99

Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson for $1.99

How to Find Love in a Bookshop by Veronica Henry for $1.99

All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness for $1.99

Huntress by Malinda Lo for $2.99

The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra by Vaseem Khan for $2.99

Someone We Know by Shari Lapena for $2.99

Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho for $1.99

Confessions of a Bookseller by Shaun Bythell for $2.99

Bibliophile: An Illustrated Miscellany by Jane Mount for $1.99

No Gods, No Monsters by Caldwell Turnbull for $0.99

The Map of Salt and Stars by Zeyn Joukhadar for $1.99

Hunted by the Sky by Tanaz Bhathena for $2.99

The Darkest Part of the Forest by Holly Black for $3.99

Sawkill Girls by Claire Legrand for $1.99

Unconquerable Sun by Kate Elliott for $2.99

Trust Exercise by Susan Choi for $2.99

Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi for $4.99

Broken (in the best possible way) by Jenny Lawson for $2.99

The Beautiful by Renée Ahdieh for $2.99

Riot Baby by Tochi Onyebuchi for $2.99

Luster by Raven Leilani for $2.99

The Wife Upstairs by Rachel Hawkins for $2.99

Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia for $2.99

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi for $4.99

Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire for $4.99

Fifteen Hundred Miles from the Sun by Johnny Garza Villa for $3.99