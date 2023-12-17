Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2024 Read Harder Challenge
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 17, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

Earthlings
$3.99 Earthlings by Sayaka Murata
Virgil Wander
$2.99 Virgil Wander by Leif Enger
Difficult Women
$3.99 Difficult Women by Roxane Gay
His Only Wife
$2.99 His Only Wife by Peace Adzo Medie
Jana Goes Wild
$3.99 Jana Goes Wild by Farah Heron
The English Teacher
$2.99 The English Teacher by Lily King
Afterlife
$2.99 Afterlife by Julia Alvarez
The Nakano Thrift Shop
$2.99 The Nakano Thrift Shop by Hiromi Kawakami
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Book of Gothel
$2.99 The Book of Gothel by Mary McMyne
Radio Silence
$1.99 Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole
The Apology
$3.99 The Apology by Jimin Han
Followers
$2.99 Followers by Megan Angelo
Previous Daily Deals

The Feather Thief
$1.99 The Feather Thief by Kirk Wallace Johnson
Dial A for Aunties
$1.99 Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto
The House on Vesper Sands
$1.99 The House on Vesper Sands by Paraic O'Donnell
The Carrow Haunt
$1.99 The Carrow Haunt by Darcy Coates
