Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 17, 2023 Deals Dec 17, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $3.99 Earthlings by Sayaka Murata Get This Deal $2.99 Virgil Wander by Leif Enger Get This Deal $3.99 Difficult Women by Roxane Gay Get This Deal $2.99 His Only Wife by Peace Adzo Medie Get This Deal $3.99 Jana Goes Wild by Farah Heron Get This Deal $2.99 The English Teacher by Lily King Get This Deal $2.99 Afterlife by Julia Alvarez Get This Deal $2.99 The Nakano Thrift Shop by Hiromi Kawakami Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 The Book of Gothel by Mary McMyne Get This Deal $1.99 Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal $3.99 The Apology by Jimin Han Get This Deal $2.99 Followers by Megan Angelo Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Feather Thief by Kirk Wallace Johnson Get This Deal $1.99 Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto Get This Deal $1.99 The House on Vesper Sands by Paraic O'Donnell Get This Deal $1.99 The Carrow Haunt by Darcy Coates Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Selling Romance Books of All Time Book Riot's 2024 Read Harder Challenge Here Are The Goodreads Choice Award Winners for 2023 10 Cozy Sci-Fi Books To Give You Hope for the Future Book Bans Encourage More Book Bans: New PEN Report How To Give A Kindle Unlimited Gift To Your Favorite Reader