Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 16, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Book of Gothel
$2.99 The Book of Gothel by Mary McMyne
Radio Silence
$1.99 Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole
The Apology
$3.99 The Apology by Jimin Han
Followers
$2.99 Followers by Megan Angelo
Before She Knew Him
$1.99 Before She Knew Him by Peter Swanson
Flower Net
$1.99 Flower Net by Lisa See
These Impossible Things
$2.99 These Impossible Things by Salma El-Wardany
The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2015
$2.99 The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2015 by Joe Hill & John Joseph Adams (eds)
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Hell of a Book
$2.99 Hell of a Book by Jason Mott
The Scapegracers
$1.99 The Scapegracers by H.A. Clarke
Too Soon for Adios
$1.99 Too Soon for Adios by Annette Chavez Macias
The Last Heir to Blackwood Library
$2.99 The Last Heir to Blackwood Library by Hester Fox
Previous Daily Deals

The Feather Thief
$1.99 The Feather Thief by Kirk Wallace Johnson
Dial A for Aunties
$1.99 Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto
The House on Vesper Sands
$1.99 The House on Vesper Sands by Paraic O'Donnell
The Carrow Haunt
$1.99 The Carrow Haunt by Darcy Coates
