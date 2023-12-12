Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 12, 2023 Deals Dec 12, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 After She Wrote Him by Sulari Gentill Get This Deal $1.99 Fault Tolerance by Valerie Valdes Get This Deal $2.99 Come Tumbling Down by Seanan McGuire Get This Deal $3.99 Beowulf: A New Translation by Maria Dahvana Headley Get This Deal $2.99 Tales of Japan by Chronicle Books & Kotaro Chiba Get This Deal $3.99 The City We Became by N. K. Jemisin Get This Deal $1.99 Waking the Moon by Elizabeth Hand Get This Deal $1.99 Oh Miriam! by Miriam Margoyles Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Feather Thief by Kirk W. Johnson Get This Deal $1.99 Dial A For Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto Get This Deal $1.99 The Feeling of Falling In Love by Mason Deaver Get This Deal $2.99 The Hunger by Alma Katsu Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Wordslut by Amanda Montell Get This Deal $2.99 Imogen, Obviously by Becky Albertalli Get This Deal $1.99 The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse Get This Deal $2.99 The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki Get This Deal You Might Also Like 36 Exciting New Book Releases for 2024 The Best Classic Books (That Are Actually Worth a Read) 10 Cozy Sci-Fi Books To Give You Hope for the Future Here Are The Goodreads Choice Award Winners for 2023 10 of the Most Polarizing Fantasy Books Ever Written The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists