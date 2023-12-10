Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 10, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Notorious Sorcerer
$1.99 Notorious Sorcerer by Davinia Evans
Get This Deal
Under Lock & Skeleton Key
$2.99 Under Lock & Skeleton Key by Gigi Pandian
Get This Deal
The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America
$1.99 The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America by Matt Kracht
Get This Deal
The Black Tides of Heaven
$1.99 The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang
Get This Deal
The Carrow Haunt
$1.99 The Carrow Haunt by Darcy Coates
Get This Deal
Blanca & Roja
$3.99 Blanca & Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore
Get This Deal
The House on Vesper Sands
$1.99 The House on Vesper Sands by Paraic O'Donnell
Get This Deal
Catch and Kill
$4.99 Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Murder in Old Bombay
$2.99 Murder in Old Bombay by Nev March
Get This Deal
The City of Dusk
$2.99 The City of Dusk by Tara Sim
Get This Deal
Anna and the French Kiss
$1.99 Anna and the French Kiss by Stephanie Perkins
Get This Deal
Flame in the Mist
$1.99 Flame in the Mist by Renée Ahdieh
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

If It Bleeds
$2.99 If It Bleeds by Stephen King
Get This Deal
Shield Maiden
$1.99 Shield Maiden by Sharon Emmerichs
Get This Deal
The Miniaturist
$1.99 The Miniaturist by Jessie Burton
Get This Deal
The Sanatorium
$1.99 The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse
Get This Deal