Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 10, 2023 Deals Dec 10, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Notorious Sorcerer by Davinia Evans Get This Deal $2.99 Under Lock & Skeleton Key by Gigi Pandian Get This Deal $1.99 The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America by Matt Kracht Get This Deal $1.99 The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang Get This Deal $1.99 The Carrow Haunt by Darcy Coates Get This Deal $3.99 Blanca & Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore Get This Deal $1.99 The House on Vesper Sands by Paraic O'Donnell Get This Deal $4.99 Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Murder in Old Bombay by Nev March Get This Deal $2.99 The City of Dusk by Tara Sim Get This Deal $1.99 Anna and the French Kiss by Stephanie Perkins Get This Deal $1.99 Flame in the Mist by Renée Ahdieh Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 If It Bleeds by Stephen King Get This Deal $1.99 Shield Maiden by Sharon Emmerichs Get This Deal $1.99 The Miniaturist by Jessie Burton Get This Deal $1.99 The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse Get This Deal You Might Also Like Quiz: Can You Match The Classic Novel To Its Opening Line? The Best Classic Books (That Are Actually Worth a Read) Here Are The Goodreads Choice Award Winners for 2023 Let's Stay Together: 8 Romance Books With No Third-Act Breakup The Best Books of 2023, According to The Atlantic 10 of the Most Polarizing Fantasy Books Ever Written