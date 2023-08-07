Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 7, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

A Declaration of the Rights of Magicians
$2.99 A Declaration of the Rights of Magicians by H.G. Parry
Goodbye Earl
$3.99 Goodbye Earl by Leesa Cross-Smith
The Portrait of a Duchess
$2.99 The Portrait of a Duchess by Scarlett Peckham
Braised Pork
$3.99 Braised Pork by An Yu
The Travelling Cat Chronicles
$1.99 The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa, Philip Gabriel
I Have Some Questions for You
$6.99 I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai
The Queen of the Tearling
$1.99 The Queen of the Tearling by Erika Johansen
The Magician's Assistant
$1.99 The Magician's Assistant by Ann Patchett
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Hope Never Dies
$1.99 Hope Never Dies by Andrew Shaffer
The Muralist
$2.99 The Muralist by B.A. Shapiro
Into the Mist
$1.99 Into the Mist by P.C. Cast
Body Talk
$2.99 Body Talk by Kelly Jensen (editor)
Previous Daily Deals

The Skeleton Key
$0.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly
Quackery
$4.99 Quackery by Lydia Kang, Nate Pedersen
This Much is True
$1.99 This Much is True by Miriam Margoyles
A Hat Full of Sky
$1.99 A Hat Full of Sky by Terry Pratchett
