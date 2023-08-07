Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 7, 2023 Deals Aug 7, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 A Declaration of the Rights of Magicians by H.G. Parry Get This Deal $3.99 Goodbye Earl by Leesa Cross-Smith Get This Deal $2.99 The Portrait of a Duchess by Scarlett Peckham Get This Deal $3.99 Braised Pork by An Yu Get This Deal $1.99 The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa, Philip Gabriel Get This Deal $6.99 I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai Get This Deal $1.99 The Queen of the Tearling by Erika Johansen Get This Deal $1.99 The Magician's Assistant by Ann Patchett Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Hope Never Dies by Andrew Shaffer Get This Deal $2.99 The Muralist by B.A. Shapiro Get This Deal $1.99 Into the Mist by P.C. Cast Get This Deal $2.99 Body Talk by Kelly Jensen (editor) Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $0.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly Get This Deal $4.99 Quackery by Lydia Kang, Nate Pedersen Get This Deal $1.99 This Much is True by Miriam Margoyles Get This Deal $1.99 A Hat Full of Sky by Terry Pratchett Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Overrated Literary Classics and 8 Books to Read Instead 23 of the Best and Swooniest Romantasy Books 9 of the Best Recent Epic Fantasy Series Quiz: Pick Your Favorite Lisa Frank Aesthetic and Get A Book Recommendation 25 Books Being Made into Movies and Series in 2023 and 2024 Affordable Book Depository Alternatives