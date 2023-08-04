Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 4, 2023 Deals Aug 4, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 A is for Arsenic by Kathryn Harkup Get This Deal $4.99 Quackery by Lydia Kang, Nate Pedersen Get This Deal $1.99 Raised in Captivity by Chuck Klosterman Get This Deal $2.99 Mistakes Were Made by Meryl Wilsner Get This Deal $3.99 Black Girl Unlimited by Echo Brown Get This Deal $0.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly Get This Deal $1.99 In Every Mirror She's Black by Lolá Ákínmádé Åkerström Get This Deal $1.99 47 by Walter Mosley Get This Deal $4.99 Chasing the Scream by Johann Hari Get This Deal $1.99 A People's History of Heaven by Mathangi Subramanian Get This Deal $2.99 Blood Orange by Harriet Tyce Get This Deal $1.99 This Much is True by Miriam Margoyles Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 One's Company by Ashley Huston Get This Deal $1.99 Disappearance at Devil's Rock by Paul Tremblay Get This Deal $4.99 Clockwork Boys by T. Kingfisher Get This Deal $1.99 City of Light and Poison by Holly Tucker Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo Get This Deal $2.99 The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal $1.99 A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini Get This Deal $1.99 A Hat Full of Sky by Terry Pratchett Get This Deal You Might Also Like Here is the 2023 Booker Prize Longlist 23 of the Best and Swooniest Romantasy Books 9 of the Best Recent Epic Fantasy Series 8 of the Best New Science Fiction and Fantasy Books To Read in August 2023 8 Award-Winning Literary Fiction Books You've Probably Never Heard Of Which Barbie Are You Based on Your Book Picks?