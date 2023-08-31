Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 31, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The School for Good and Evil
$1.99 The School for Good and Evil by Soman Chainani
Skin of the Sea
$1.99 Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen
Gringos
$4.99 Gringos by Charles Portis
The Lady from the Black Lagoon
$3.99 The Lady from the Black Lagoon by Mallory O'Meara
Black Sunday
$1.99 Black Sunday by Tola Rotimi Abraham
Georgie, All Along
$1.99 Georgie, All Along by Kate Clayborn
Manhattan Mayhem
$1.99 Manhattan Mayhem by Mary Higgins Clark
The Inheritance of Loss
$2.99 The Inheritance of Loss by Kiran Desai
The Flatshare
$2.99 The Flatshare by Beth O'Leary
The Trap
$5.99 The Trap by Catherine Ryan Howard
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Shiver Series
$1.99 The Shiver Series by Maggie Stiefvater
Drood
$1.99 Drood by Dan Simmons
The Heatwave
$1.99 The Heatwave by Kate Riordan
Hurt You
$1.99 Hurt You by Marie Myung-ok Lee
Previous Daily Deals

The Haunting of Ashburn House
$0.99 The Haunting of Ashburn House by Darcy Coates
Arsenic and Adobo
$1.99 Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P. Manansala
Bonfire
$1.99 Bonfire by Krysten Ritter 
56 Days
$1.99 56 Days by Catherine Ryan Howard
