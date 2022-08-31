Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 31, 2022 Deals Aug 31, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Flatiron Books, publisher of Dirt CreekToday's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Flatiron Books, publisher of Dirt Creek. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 Private Label by Kelly Yang Get This Deal $1.99 There There by Tommy Orange Get This Deal $2.99 Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow Get This Deal $3.99 All The Birds in the Sky by Charlie Jane Anders Get This Deal $2.99 A Lady for a Duke by Alexis Hall Get This Deal $4.99 Yellow Bird by Sierra Crane Murdoch Get This Deal $3.99 Miracle Creek by Angie Kim Get This Deal $2.99 A Children's Bible by Lydia Millet Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim Get This Deal $1.99 The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Sloot Get This Deal $1.99 Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel Get This Deal $1.99 Black Water Sister by Zen Cho Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Tokyo Ueno Station by Yu Miri Get This Deal $2.99 A People's History of the United States by Howard Zinn Get This Deal $2.99 Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw Get This Deal $2.99 The Golem and the Jinni by Helene Wecker Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Best Philosophy Books of the Last Decade Goodreads Announces the Most Popular Horror Books of 2022 (So Far) Gender Queer Obscenity Case Dismissed in Virginia New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week Some of The Best Fantasy Light Novels You Can Read 20 of the Best Science Fiction Books of All Time