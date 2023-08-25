Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 25, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Strange Practice
$2.99 Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw
Get This Deal
O Beautiful
$1.99 O Beautiful by Jung Yun
Get This Deal
Monarchs of the Sea
$2.99 Monarchs of the Sea by Dana Staaf
Get This Deal
Jade City
$2.99 Jade City by Fonda Lee
Get This Deal
The Hand on the Wall
$2.99 The Hand on the Wall by Maureen Johnson
Get This Deal
American Dreamer
$1.99 American Dreamer by Adriana Herrera
Get This Deal
Everything, Everything
$1.99 Everything, Everything by Nicola Yoon
Get This Deal
The Great Pretender
$3.99 The Great Pretender by Susannah Cahalan
Get This Deal
Babel: Around the World in 20 Languages
$4.99 Babel: Around the World in 20 Languages by Gaston Dorren
Get This Deal
Last Days
$2.99 Last Days by Adam Nevill
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Dark Tales
$1.99 Dark Tales by Shirley Jackson
Get This Deal
The Tea Master and the Detective
$0.99 The Tea Master and the Detective by Aliette de Bodard
Get This Deal
Birnam Wood
$5.99 Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton
Get This Deal
The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea
$0.99 The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Two Wrongs Make a Right
$2.99 Two Wrongs Make a Right by Chloe Liese
Get This Deal
The Pisces
$1.99 The Pisces by Melissa Broder
Get This Deal
Juniper & Thorn
$2.99 Juniper & Thorn by Ava Reid
Get This Deal
The Girl Who Smiled Beads
$1.99 The Girl Who Smiled Beads by Clemantine Wamariya
Get This Deal