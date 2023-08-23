Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 23, 2023 Deals Aug 23, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 A Natural History of Dragons by Marie Brennan Get This Deal $4.99 Check Please by Ngozi Ukazu Get This Deal $1.99 The Pisces by Melissa Broder Get This Deal $6.99 Liar, Dreamer, Thief by Maria Dong Get This Deal $2.99 Juniper & Thorn by Ava Reid Get This Deal $4.99 Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $1.99 A Tidy Ending by Joanna Cannon Get This Deal $1.99 Sunshine by Robin McKinley Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Take My Hand by Dolen Perkins-Valdez Get This Deal $1.99 The Ugly Cry by Danielle Henderson Get This Deal $2.99 Rook by William Ritter Get This Deal $1.99 Vita Nostra by Marina & Sergey Dyachenko Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides Get This Deal $6.99 How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal $1.99 Spin the Dawn by Elizabeth Lim Get This Deal $2.99 The Sinister Booksellers of Bath by Garth Nix Get This Deal You Might Also Like Pick Your Battles: 23 Must-Read Military Historical Fiction Novels Can You Guess the Fantasy Book Based on Its 1-Star Reviews? How Much Does It Cost to Open a Bookstore? The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Allen Ginsburg Poems, Anne Frank's Diary, and More of The 400+ Books Banners Are Eager to Pull in Texas Quiz: What Book Should I Read Next?