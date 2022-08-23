Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 23, 2022 Deals Aug 23, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Harper VoyagerToday’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Harper Voyager. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days by K.M. Jackson Get This Deal $2.99 The Justice of Kings by Richard Swan Get This Deal $2.99 Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar Get This Deal $2.99 On a Night of a Thousand Stars by Andrea Yaryura Clark Get This Deal $2.99 How Long 'til Black Future Month? by N. K. Jemisin Get This Deal $2.99 The Cousins by Karen M. McManus Get This Deal $2.99 The Witches Are Coming by Lindy West Get This Deal $3.99 The Corrections by Jonathan Franzen Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 Sweet Valley High, Books 1-12 by Francine Pascal Get This Deal $2.99 Little Weirds by Jenny Slate Get This Deal $2.99 Curious Toys by Elizabeth Hand Get This Deal $2.99 Wild and Wicked Things by Francesca May Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99 The Satanic Verses by Salman Rushdie Get This Deal $1.99 The Wilds by Julia Elliott Get This Deal $1.99 The Siren of Sussex by Mimi Matthews Get This Deal $1.99 Things in Jars by Jess Kidd Get This Deal You Might Also Like What Is Going On With Barnes & Noble? The 15 Most Instagrammed Bookstores in the World 10 Books You Read as a Kid That are Worth Rereading as an Adult 10 of the Best Philosophy Books of the Last Decade A Taste for Murder: 8 Mystery Novels Revolving Around Food 20 of the Best Science Fiction Books of All Time