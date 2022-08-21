Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 21, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
All Ways Black and Penguin Random House

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by All Ways Black and Penguin Random House.

Today's Featured Deals

True Biz
$2.99 True Biz by Sara Nović
Get This Deal
Memphis
$2.99 Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow
Get This Deal
A Slow Fire Burning
$4.99 A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins
Get This Deal
The Rules of Arrangement
$1.99 The Rules of Arrangement by Anisha Bhatia
Get This Deal
Bad Girls
$4.99 Bad Girls by Camila Sosa Villada
Get This Deal
They Can't Take Your Name
$1.99 They Can't Take Your Name by Robert Justice
Get This Deal
Great Circle
$4.99 Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
Get This Deal
The Beekeeper of Aleppo
$1.99 The Beekeeper of Aleppo by Christy Lefteri
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Magical Language of Others
$1.99 The Magical Language of Others by E. J. Koh
Get This Deal
The Loney
$1.99 The Loney by Andrew Michael Hurley
Get This Deal
Wayward Witch
$1.99 Wayward Witch by Zoraida Córdova
Get This Deal
The Clan of the Cave Bear
$2.99 The Clan of the Cave Bear by Jean M. Auel
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Satanic Verses
$4.99 The Satanic Verses by Salman Rushdie
Get This Deal
The Wilds
$1.99 The Wilds by Julia Elliott
Get This Deal
The Siren of Sussex
$1.99 The Siren of Sussex by Mimi Matthews
Get This Deal
Things in Jars
$1.99 Things in Jars by Jess Kidd
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy