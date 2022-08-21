Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 21, 2022 Deals Aug 21, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All Ways Black and Penguin Random HouseToday’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by All Ways Black and Penguin Random House. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 True Biz by Sara Nović Get This Deal $2.99 Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow Get This Deal $4.99 A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins Get This Deal $1.99 The Rules of Arrangement by Anisha Bhatia Get This Deal $4.99 Bad Girls by Camila Sosa Villada Get This Deal $1.99 They Can't Take Your Name by Robert Justice Get This Deal $4.99 Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead Get This Deal $1.99 The Beekeeper of Aleppo by Christy Lefteri Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 The Magical Language of Others by E. J. Koh Get This Deal $1.99 The Loney by Andrew Michael Hurley Get This Deal $1.99 Wayward Witch by Zoraida Córdova Get This Deal $2.99 The Clan of the Cave Bear by Jean M. Auel Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99 The Satanic Verses by Salman Rushdie Get This Deal $1.99 The Wilds by Julia Elliott Get This Deal $1.99 The Siren of Sussex by Mimi Matthews Get This Deal $1.99 Things in Jars by Jess Kidd Get This Deal You Might Also Like What Is Going On With Barnes & Noble? 20 Genre-Blending Graphic Novels 10 of the Best Philosophy Books of the Last Decade 20 of the Best Science Fiction Books of All Time 10 Books You Read as a Kid That are Worth Rereading as an Adult 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now