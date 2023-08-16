Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 16, 2023 Deals Aug 16, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $3.99 Borne by Jeff VanderMeer Get This Deal $2.99 The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes Get This Deal $6.99 The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas Get This Deal $2.99 The Disappearing Spoon by Sam Kean Get This Deal $2.99 The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri Get This Deal $1.99 Not Even Bones by Rebecca Schaeffer Get This Deal $2.99 The Woman In The Dark by Vanessa Savage Get This Deal $2.99 Infamous by Lex Croucher Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Think Again by Adam Grant Get This Deal $2.99 Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir Get This Deal $2.99 A Darker Shade of Magic by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 A Conjuring of Light by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99 The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston Get This Deal $3.99 The Drowning Woman by Robyn Harding Get This Deal $1.99 Earthlings by Sayaka Murata, trans. by Ginny Tapley Takemori Get This Deal $4.99 Ithaca by Claire North Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Underrated Comics, According to Goodreads 20 Must-Read Books About Books Here are Goodreads Users' Most Anticipated Books of Fall 10 Books You Didn't Know Were Getting Adapted 9 of the Most Unique Magic Systems in YA Fantasy The Best New Book Releases Out August 15, 2023