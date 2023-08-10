Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 10, 2023 Deals Aug 10, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Witcha Gonna Do? by Avery Flynn Get This Deal $6.99 A Symphony of Secrets by Brendan Slocumb Get This Deal $2.99 History of Wolves by Emily Fridlund Get This Deal $1.99 The 2000s Made Me Gay by Grace Perry Get This Deal $2.99 VenCo by Cherie Dimaline Get This Deal $2.99 A House with Good Bones by T. Kingfisher Get This Deal $1..99 The Hundred-Year House by Rebecca Makkai Get This Deal $1.99 Rebel by Beverly Jenkins Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Blood Debts by Terry J. Benton-Walker Get This Deal $2.99 Chlorine by Jade Song Get This Deal $3.99 Kantika by Elizabeth Graver Get This Deal $2.99 Off The Map by Trish Doller Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa, Philip Gabriel Get This Deal $1.99 A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende Get This Deal $1.99 Confessions of Frannie Langton by Sara Collins Get This Deal $1.99 Northern Spy by Flynn Berry Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Overrated Literary Classics and 8 Books to Read Instead The Bestselling Science Fiction Books of All Time The Most Underrated Comics, According to Goodreads 10 Books for Fans of Criminal Minds 10 of the Best Puzzle Mysteries Publishers Refuse to Become Complicit in Texas Book Banning