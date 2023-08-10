Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 10, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

Witcha Gonna Do?
$1.99 Witcha Gonna Do? by Avery Flynn
A Symphony of Secrets
$6.99 A Symphony of Secrets by Brendan Slocumb
History of Wolves
$2.99 History of Wolves by Emily Fridlund
The 2000s Made Me Gay
$1.99 The 2000s Made Me Gay by Grace Perry
VenCo
$2.99 VenCo by Cherie Dimaline
A House with Good Bones
$2.99 A House with Good Bones by T. Kingfisher
The Hundred-Year House
$1..99 The Hundred-Year House by Rebecca Makkai
Rebel
$1.99 Rebel by Beverly Jenkins
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Blood Debts
$2.99 Blood Debts by Terry J. Benton-Walker 
Chlorine
$2.99 Chlorine by Jade Song
Kantika
$3.99 Kantika by Elizabeth Graver
Off The Map
$2.99 Off The Map by Trish Doller
Previous Daily Deals

The Travelling Cat Chronicles
$1.99 The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa, Philip Gabriel
A Long Petal of the Sea
$1.99 A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende
Confessions of Frannie Langton
$1.99 Confessions of Frannie Langton by Sara Collins
Northern Spy
$1.99 Northern Spy by Flynn Berry
