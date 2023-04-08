Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 8, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

How to Fake It in Hollywood
$2.99 How to Fake It in Hollywood by Ava Wilder
Get This Deal
Breathless
$1.99 Breathless by Beverly Jenkins
Get This Deal
The Party Crasher
$1.99 The Party Crasher by Sophie Kinsella
Get This Deal
The Lost Book of Eleanor Dare
$2.99 The Lost Book of Eleanor Dare by Kimberly Brock
Get This Deal
Girls of a Certain Age
$2.99 Girls of a Certain Age by Maria Adelmann
Get This Deal
The Downstairs Girl
$2.99 The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee
Get This Deal
Until I Met You
$0.99 Until I Met You by Amber Rose Gill
Get This Deal
A Better Man
$2.99 A Better Man by Louise Penny
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Switch
$2.99 The Switch by Beth O'Leary
Get This Deal
Uprooted
$1.99 Uprooted by Naomi Novik
Get This Deal
An Extraordinary Union
$3.99 An Extraordinary Union by Alyssa Cole
Get This Deal
Eternal Life
$1.99 Eternal Life by Dara Horn
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The House Witch
$0.99 The House Witch by Delemhach
Get This Deal
Every Heart a Doorway
$1.99 Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire
Get This Deal
The Paradox Hotel
$2.99 The Paradox Hotel by Rob Hart
Get This Deal
Babel: An Arcane History
$6.99 Babel: An Arcane History by R. F. Kuang
Get This Deal