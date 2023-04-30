Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 30, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Why Cats are Assholes
$1.99 Why Cats are Assholes by Liz Miele
Get This Deal
Tonight and Forever
$1.99 Tonight and Forever by Brenda Jackson
Get This Deal
Slonim Woods 9
$2.99 Slonim Woods 9 by Daniel Barban Levin
Get This Deal
The Best American Short Stories 2022
$1.99 The Best American Short Stories 2022 by Andrew Sean Greer
Get This Deal
The Awkward Black Man
$1.99 The Awkward Black Man by Walter Mosley
Get This Deal
Ancient Egypt
$1.99 Ancient Egypt by DK
Get This Deal
No Man's Nightingale
$1.99 No Man's Nightingale by Ruth Rendell
Get This Deal
Stay Sexy & Don't Get Murdered
$2.99 Stay Sexy & Don't Get Murdered by Karen Kilgariff & Georgia Hardstark
Get This Deal
The Rape Of Nanking
$4.99 The Rape Of Nanking by Iris Chang
Get This Deal
Sweet Bean Paste
$0.99 Sweet Bean Paste by Durian Sukegawa
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Carrying
$3.99 The Carrying by Ada Limón
Get This Deal
The Mimosa Tree Mystery
$0.99 The Mimosa Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu
Get This Deal
The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy
$2.99 The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen
Get This Deal
Written in Bone
$1.99 Written in Bone by Sue Black
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Blood Meridian
$1.99 Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy
Get This Deal
The Skeleton Key
$3.99 The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly
Get This Deal
The Guncle
$1.99 The Guncle by Steven Rowley
Get This Deal
The Fifth Heart
$1.99 The Fifth Heart by Dan Simmons
Get This Deal