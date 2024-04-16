Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 16, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Black Water Sister
$2.99 Black Water Sister by Zen Cho
Kitchen Confidential
$4.99 Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain
Fatty Fatty Boom Boom
$2.99 Fatty Fatty Boom Boom by Rabia Chaudry
Rabbits for Food
$1.99 Rabbits for Food by Binnie Kirshenbaum
The Year of Magical Thinking
$1.99 The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion
An American Marriage
$2.99 An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
Bombshell
$1.99 Bombshell by Sarah MacLean
The White Lady
$1.99 The White Lady by Jacqueline Winspear
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Future Home of the Living God
$1.99 Future Home of the Living God by Louise Erdrich
Hamnet
$1.99 Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell
Beasts of a Little Land
$1.99 Beasts of a Little Land by Juhea Kim
Confessions of a Domestic Failure
$.99 Confessions of a Domestic Failure by Bunmi Laditan
Previous Daily Deals

When We Left Cuba
$2.99 When We Left Cuba by Chanel Cleeton
Wildblood
$2.99 Wildblood by Lauren Blackwood
Robin
$1.99 Robin by Dave Itzkoff
Heaven
$2.99 Heaven by Mieko Kawakami
