Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 11, 2024 Deals Apr 11, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Skin of the Sea by Natasha Bowen Get This Deal $1.99 Songs of Love and Death by George R. R. Martin, Gardner Dozois Get This Deal $4.99 A Madness of Sunshine by Nalini Singh Get This Deal $1.99 Chaos & Flame by Tessa Gratton, Justine Ireland Get This Deal $0.99 The Bewildered Bride by Vanessa Riley Get This Deal $1.99 Romancing the Duke by Tessa Dare Get This Deal $1.99 The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper by Hallie Rubenhold Get This Deal $1.99 Galatea by Madeline Miller Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Unmaking of June Farrow by Adrienne Young Get This Deal $6.99 The Warm Hands of Ghosts by Katherine Arden Get This Deal $1.99 The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs by Steve Brusatte Get This Deal $1.99 The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Magician's Assistant by Ann Patchett Get This Deal $2.99 Redwood and Wildfire by Andrea Hairston Get This Deal $2.99 Camino Winds by John Grisham Get This Deal $1.99 The Mist by Stephen King Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Creepy and Compelling Historical Horror Novels 8 Genre-Blending Nonfiction Books You Need To Read The Best New Book Releases Out April 9, 2024 8 Sci-Noir Books that Blend Genres 8 Fantasy Horror Books to Delight and Frighten You The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists